The Sharks have loaned Melnichuk to HC Torpedo of the KHL for the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Melnichuk spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL, posting an impressive 1.68 GAA and .930 save percentage in 16 appearances. The 22-year-old netminder will be recalled ahead of the 2020-21 campaign in order to get a chance to compete for the Sharks' backup gig behind Martin Jones duiring training camp.