Melnichuk allowed five goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Melnichuk wasn't able to keep the Coyotes' offense at bay very well in his first start. In overtime, Phil Kessel lifted the Coyotes to victory at Melnichuk's expense. The 22-year-old goalie has seemingly been surpassed by Josef Korenar on the organizational depth chart. Both young goalies will likely have a chance to compete to be the backup to Martin Jones entering 2021-22.