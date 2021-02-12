Melnichuk stopped all five shots he faced over 9:11 in relief of Martin Jones in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.

Melnichuk made a brief relief appearance for his NHL debut. The 22-year-old posted a 1.68 GAA and a .930 save percentage with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL last year, and he also had a 2.68 GAA and a .912 save percentage earlier this season when he was on loan with the KHL's Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod. With Jones struggling significantly and Devan Dubnyk (lower body) questionable for Saturday, Melnichuk has a slight chance to make his first career start versus the Golden Knights.