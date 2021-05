Melnichuk gave up six goals on 44 shots in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights scored twice in each period and peppered Melnichuk with pucks throughout the game. The Russian netminder yielded 11 tallies on 81 shots across three appearances. Melnichuk would likely benefit from at least part of another season with AHL San Jose after an unimpressive start to his NHL career.