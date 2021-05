Melnichuk will be promoted to San Jose's active roster and make his first NHL start in Saturday's home game versus the Coyotes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Melnichuk has been mediocre in the minors this season, going 7-7-4 while posting a sub-par 3.47 GAA and .868 save percentage in 17 appearances with AHL San Jose. He'll try to pick up his first NHL victory in his first NHL start in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's 10-14-2 on the road this year.