Sharks' Andre Gasseau: Acquired in trade

Gasseau and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick were acquired by San Jose from Boston on Thursday in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round selection and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Gasseau was selected by Boston with the No. 213 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He had six goals and 23 points in 23 outings with Boston College as a senior in 2025-26. The 22-year-old isn't signed, so the Sharks need to ink him by Aug. 15 or he can become an unrestricted free agent, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.