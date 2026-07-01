Sharks' Andre Gasseau: Secures entry-level deal

Gasseau signed a two-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gasseau just finished his fourth year at Boston College, notching six goals and 17 helpers in 23 appearances. The 2021 seventh-round pick figures to spend the majority of his contract in the minors, adjusting his game to the NHL level. At this point, Gasseau is far enough away from seeing NHL action that he may not be worth stashing even in the deepest of dynasty formats.