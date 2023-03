Johnsson logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Johnsson's helper was his first point with the Sharks, as well as his first point of the season. The winger set up an Alexander Barabanov goal in the first period. Johnsson has received the first opportunity to fill a top-line role alongside Tomas Hertl in the post-Timo Meier era. If he can produce decent offense, Johnsson could be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats as a depth forward.