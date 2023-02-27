The Sharks acquired Johnsson, Fabian Zetterlund, Nikita Okhotyuk, Shakir Mukhamadullin and three draft picks, including a 2023 first, from New Jersey in exchange for Timo Meier (upper body), Scott Harrington, Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka, Zachary Emond, and a fifth-round pick on Sunday.

Johnsson has appeared in just two NHL games this season. The 28-year-old has 29 points in 36 games with AHL Utica. He was likely included in this deal for cap purposes but he's expected to join the Sharks immediately after the trade.