Johnsson (upper body) left Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche after receiving a high hit, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Johnsson was hit by Jack Johnson late in the third period and exited the game. Since he was traded from the Devils to the Sharks, Johnsson has filled a top-six role and earned two assists over five games. More information on his status should be available prior to Thursday's game in St. Louis.