Sustr was traded from the Ducks to the Sharks on Tuesday in exchange for Andrew Agozzino.

Sustr didn't see any NHL action between the Wild and the Ducks' organization in 2022-23, and he combined for 14 points in 51 games between the two teams' AHL affiliates. He'll be out of contract Saturday, so it's unclear if he'll ever suit up for the Sharks. If he gets to free agency, there's a chance he heads to Europe if interest is light in North America.