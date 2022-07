Agozzino signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Agozzino was solid with 20 goals and 23 assists in 66 games with AHL Belleville last season. He only drew into one game with the Senators, and it's likely his chances remain limited with the Sharks. The 31-year-old will instead be veteran depth for AHL San Jose for much of the season.