Cogliano (personal) is slated to rejoin the team ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Blue Jackets, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

In 20 games this season, Cogliano has garnered two goals, three assists and 22 shots while averaging 13:00 of ice time. Despite filling a bottom-six role, the winger appears poised to get back over the 20-point threshold this year for the first time since 2017-18 when he was with Anaheim.