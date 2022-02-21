Cogliano managed an assist and five hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Cogliano set up Nick Bonino for the Sharks' lone tally in the third period. Offense has been infrequent for Cogliano, who has just a goal and assist in his last 14 games. The 34-year-old forward is up to 13 points, 54 shots on net, 61 hits and a minus-9 rating in 45 contests overall, mainly playing on the Sharks' third line.
