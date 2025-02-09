Poturalski registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Poturalski earned his first point in three NHL appearances this season. He's added five shots on net and four blocked shots while filling the second-line center role in the absence of Alexander Wennberg (upper body). The helper was Poturalski's first NHL point since the 2021-22 campaign when he had two helpers over two games with the Hurricanes. He's always been a high-scoring forward in the AHL, but it's never really translated in limited usage in the NHL. He'll have to sustain offense over a longer stretch to be a fantasy option, which could be tough in the Sharks' lineup.