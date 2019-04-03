Sharks' Andrew Shortridge: Secures deal with Sharks
Shortridge signed a contract with the Sharks on Tuesday, John Buccigross of ESPN reports.
Shortridge, who was undrafted, had a spectacular junior season at Quinnipiac University, posting a .940 save percentage and 1.51 GAA en route to a 18-7-2 record. The 23-year-old's performance made him a finalist for the Mike Richter Award given to the nation's top college goalie. Shortridge will likely spend the rest of the season with AHL San Jose, and he could battle Aaron Dell to be Martin Jones' backup for the 2019-20 season.
