Duclair provided an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Duclair was initially credited with the Sharks' first goal, but it later went to Mikael Granlund. With a goal and an assist over the last two games, Duclair is doing enough to maintain a second-line role after a recent healthy scratch. The winger is at 13 points, 51 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 30 appearances. His unsteady role in a weak offense makes him a challenging player to roster in many fantasy formats.