Duclair scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Duclair snapped a six-game goal drought with his second-period tally. The 28-year-old was scratched Sunday for getting caught offside, but it appears that was a one-and-done situation. Duclair is up to seven goals, 12 points, 48 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 29 appearances. He'll likely continue to play in a middle-six role.