Duclair was traded from the Panthers to the Sharks on Saturday in exchange for Steven Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Duclair's $3 million cap hit had become troublesome for the Panthers' retooling goals, so they found a place for a salary dump. With San Jose, Duclair should firmly hold a top-six role and power-play time in 2023-24. He had nine points in 20 games after recovering from an Achilles injury last season.