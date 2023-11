Duclair scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Saturday's 10-2 loss to the Penguins.

Duclair snapped a six-game point drought with his two-point effort Saturday. Both points came on the power play, his first such contributions of the season. The 28-year-old winger has two goals, one helper, 22 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-12 rating through 11 appearances while mainly playing in a top-six role.