Duclair scored twice on the power play and added two assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

Duclair has erupted on offense with five goals and three assists over his last four outings. The winger helped the Sharks build a 5-3 lead through two periods, but they couldn't hold off the Stars' comeback. Duclair is up to 16 goals, 27 points (10 on the power play), 98 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 56 appearances. His recent surge has earned him top-line minutes, though he'd likely end up in a middle-six role if the Sharks trade him away.