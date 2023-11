Duclair (illness) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Florida, per Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Duclair has missed the past two games due to an illness. He has provided three goals, two assists, 24 shots on net, seven blocked shots and nine hits in 13 games this season. Per Miller, Danil Gushchin will play even if Duclair is cleared to return, so it's unclear who will come out of the lineup.