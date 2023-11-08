Duclair scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and logged 12 PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

This was Duclair's second straight multi-point outing. The winger opened the scoring in the first period and set up William Eklund's tally in the second, which stood as the game-winner. Duclair is up to three goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, eight hits, 20 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 12 appearances. As long as his play is steady, he should remain in a top-six role with power-play time.