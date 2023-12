Duclair (upper body) will return to the lineup versus Winnipeg on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Duclair, who was forced to leave Sunday's matchup with Vegas after recording just 5:50 of ice time, will avoid missing any games. The 28-year-old winger is pointless in nine of his last 12 appearances, recording three goals and two assists in the other three contests. With his return, Duclair is set for a top-six role in addition to joining the No. 1 power-play unit.