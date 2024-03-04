Duclair scored early in the third period, but it wasn't enough. The Sharks took a 4-3 loss to the Wild on Sunday.
That tally was Duclair's 14th goal of the season. Like many players in San Jose, it's been a trying year. Duclair has posted fine numbers, but his points-per-game scoring rate hasn't been this low since the 2018-19 campaign. Given the Sharks' struggles, things aren't likely to suddenly get better.
