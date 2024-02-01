Duclair scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Duclair snapped a six-game point drought with his first-period tally. The winger had a rough January, picking up four points over 13 appearances. The 28-year-old has 17 points (six on the power play) with 72 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 46 outings overall. He's playing in a middle-six role, though Duclair could also make for a solid trade target, which would likely see him playing a smaller role on a contender.