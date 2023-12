Duclair scored a pair of goals and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Duclair tallied a goal in each of the second and third periods, with his second marker standings as the game-winner. Coming into Friday's game, the winger was ice-cold, having gone without a point in eight straight contests despite seeing top-six minutes and power-play time in that span. He's produced five goals, two assists, 39 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 21 appearances this season.