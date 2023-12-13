Duclair notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Duclair was able to avoid missing a game after leaving Sunday's contest in Vegas with an upper-body injury. The winger picked up the secondary helper on William Eklund's game-winning marker in the third period. Duclair has shuffled around the lineup as a part of the supporting cast this season. He's up to 11 points (four on the power play), 43 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 26 outings, mainly featuring in a top-six role.