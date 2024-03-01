Duclair scored twice on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Two of Duclair's three points, including one of his goals, came on the power play. The winger has five tallies and an assist over his last eight contests while seeing top-six minutes in an injury-ravaged offense. Duclair is up to 13 tallies, 22 points, 90 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 53 appearances this season. Performances like the one he had Thursday showcase his solid skills, though it's unclear if the Sharks are interested in dealing him away before the March 8 deadline.