Duclair (upper body) left Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Vegas early in the second period and did not return.

Duclair was injured in a collision with Keegan Kolesar shortly after a faceoff at center ice, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News. There was no update on Duclair's status following the contest, so it's unclear at this time if he will be available to play Tuesday against Winnipeg. Duclair has generated six goals, 10 points and 43 shots on net through 25 games this season.