Duclair scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Duclair got his first point as a Shark when he scored a goal in the third period. The winger has been given a top-six role to start the season, but he's gone minus-4 with five hits and four shots on goal. While he'll get plenty of good ice time, Duclair's effectiveness in a weak offense could be limited, especially without a high-end playmaker present.