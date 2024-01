Duclair scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Facing one of his six former teams, Duclair got the Sharks on the board midway through the first period, snapping home a one-timer from the high slot to beat Joonas Korpisalo. It was Duclair's first multi-point performance in over a month, while the tally snapped a nine-game goal drought. On the season, the 28-year-old has collected eight goals and 16 points in 39 contests.