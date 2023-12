Duclair tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Duclair opened the scoring early in the first period, beating Jonathan Quick on a breakaway, before adding an assist on Fabian Zetterlund's tally in the third. The 28-year-old Duclair now has three goals and an assist in his last two games after he was held scoreless in his previous eight contests. He's up to six goals and nine points through 22 games this season.