Duclair (coach's decision) will not dress Sunday against Colorado, Sharks play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky reports.

According to the report, Duclair is getting benched Sunday after a goal was disallowed Friday against Arizona due to him being offside. The 28-year-old has six points in his last seven games after going scoreless in his previous eight outings. Jacob MacDonald is expected to suit up as the seventh defenseman Sunday.