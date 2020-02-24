Sharks' Anthony Greco: Heads west in trade
The Sharks acquired Greco and a 2020 first-round pick from the Lightning for Barclay Goodrow and Philadelphia's 2020 third-round pick Monday.
Greco was traded from the Panthers to the Lightning on Feb. 20, and he's on the move again. The 26-year-old has logged 40 AHL games this year, recording 10 goals and 10 assists. He'll add depth to the Sharks' forward corps if he isn't assigned to AHL San Jose.
