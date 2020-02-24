Play

The Sharks acquired Greco and a 2020 first-round pick from the Lightning for Barclay Goodrow and Philadelphia's 2020 third-round pick Monday.

Greco was traded from the Panthers to the Lightning on Feb. 20, and he's on the move again. The 26-year-old has logged 40 AHL games this year, recording 10 goals and 10 assists. He'll add depth to the Sharks' forward corps if he isn't assigned to AHL San Jose.

More News
Our Latest Stories