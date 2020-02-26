The Sharks assigned Greco, who was traded from the Lightning on Monday, to AHL San Jose, per the NHL media site.

Greco was on Tampa Bay's roster when he was packaged with a 2020 first-round pick for forward Barclay Goodrow and a 2020 third-round pick. However, the 26-year-old Greco has only played one NHL game, so the Sharks will send him to their minor-league affiliate to continue his development.