Bibeau was called up from the minors under emergency conditions Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bibeau will join the Sharks on their trip to Philadelphia in the event Martin Jones (undisclosed) is unable to suit up. The 23-year-old Bibeau will almost certainly serve as the backup to Aaron Dell if he does crack the lineup in Jones's absence. In the minors, the sixth-round pick has posted a 5-3-0 record and .925 save percentage.