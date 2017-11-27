Sharks' Antoine Bibeau: Emergency recalled
Bibeau was called up from the minors under emergency conditions Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bibeau will join the Sharks on their trip to Philadelphia in the even Martin Jones (undisclosed) is unable to suit up. The 23-year-old Bibeau will almost certainly serve as the backup to Aaron Dell if he does crack the lineup in Jones's absence. In the minors, the sixth-round pick has posted a 5-3-0 record and .925 save percentage.
More News
-
Sharks' Antoine Bibeau: Heading out west•
-
Antoine Bibeau: Set to become unrestricted free agent•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Sent down to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Picks up first NHL win•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Draws start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Antoine Bibeau: Recalled Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...