Sharks' Antoine Bibeau: Gives up two in relief
Bibeau gave up two goals on nine shots in Tuesday's 7-5 preseason loss to the Flames.
Calgary scored four goals against Aaron Dell, two against Bibeau and one into an empty net at the end. Despite Dell's struggles this preseason, Bibeau isn't a threat to steal the backup job behind Martin Jones.
