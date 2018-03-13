Bibeau signed a two-year contract extension with the Sharks on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Bibeau finally surfaced at the NHL level during the 2016-17 campaign, posting a 1.99 GAA and a .927 save percentage in an extremely limited sample size. Despite weak number with the AHL Marlies last season (3.08 GAA, .894 save percentage), the 23-year-old has seemingly come into his own after changing organizations in the offseason, posing an 18-11-1 record with a 2.09 GAA and .928 save percentage with AHL San Jose in 2017-18. Continued success could eventually get him another look at the NHL level, but the Sharks still have a couple of netminders under contract for the future in Martin Jones and Aaron Dell.