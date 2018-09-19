Sharks' Antoine Bibeau: Makes 21 saves in win
Bibeau stopped 21 of 22 shots in the Sharks' 4-1 victory over Anaheim on Tuesday.
Bibeau, 24, spent last season with AHL San Jose, appearing in 43 games and posting a 23-14-2 record. It's unlikely he cracks the Opening Night roster and more than likely will be tasked with AHL duty to begin the 2018-19 season. Bibeau will need to impress in camp to have any shot at making the big club. His last NHL action came in 2016-17, as a member of the Maple Leafs.
