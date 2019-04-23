Sharks' Antoine Bibeau: Reassigned to minors
Bibeau was demoted to AHL San Jose on Monday, TSN reports.
Bibeau will likely see himself moving up and down for as long as the Sharks and Barracuda are in the playoffs in order to serve as an emergency goaltender. The Quebec native went 16-18-3 with a .904 save percentage in 35 minor-league appearances this season. With both Martin Jones and Aaron Dell under contract next season, Bibeau figures to spend another year developing in the AHL.
