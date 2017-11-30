Sharks' Antoine Bibeau: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Sharks reassigned Bibeau to AHL San Jose on Thursday.
Bibeau's demotion indicates starting netminder Martin Jones (undisclosed) will likely be available for Friday's matchup with the Panthers. Bibeau will likely remain in the minors unless the Sharks are once again in need of reinforcements at goaltender due to injury later this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...