The Sharks reassigned Bibeau to AHL San Jose on Thursday.

Bibeau's demotion indicates starting netminder Martin Jones (undisclosed) will likely be available for Friday's matchup with the Panthers. Bibeau will likely remain in the minors unless the Sharks are once again in need of reinforcements at goaltender due to injury later this season.

