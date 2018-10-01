Sharks' Antoine Bibeau: Waived by San Jose
Bibeau was waived by San Jose on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Bibeau will begin the year in AHL Ontario after posting a 23-14-2 record with the Kings' minor-league affiliate a season ago. The 24-year-old appears destined for a career in the minors, seemingly unable to crack an NHL lineup since being drafted back in 2013. He could see NHL action in 2018-19 if the injury bug creeps into Los Angeles' crease.
