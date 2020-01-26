Sharks' Antti Suomela: Bounces back to big club
The Sharks recalled Suomela from AHL San Jose on Sunday.
Suomela stayed on the ice in the minors during the NHL All-Star break, but the 25-year-old will rejoin the big club ahead of Monday's game versus the Ducks. His fantasy value is minimal, however, as he's averaged 9:52 per game this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.