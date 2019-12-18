Sharks' Antti Suomela: Cleared from IR
The Sharks activated Suomela (undisclosed) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Suomela missed a total of seven games while dealing with the undisclosed issue, and it's likely he'll enter the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona. The Finn has played just five NHL games this year, accumulating one point and five hits across just 8:37 of average ice time.
