Sharks' Antti Suomela: Hit with qualifying offer
The Sharks sent Suomela a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline.
Suomela was decent in limited action with the big club last season, notching three goals and eight points in 27 appearances. He'll get a chance to battle for a regular spot in the lineup as a bottom-six center during training camp.
