Sharks' Antti Suomela: Late scratch Wednesday
Suomela is a surprise scratch for Wednesday's game against the Ducks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The team didn't release a reasoning behind Suomela's absence prior to the contest, but this didn't appear to be part of the plan originally. More information regarding his situation will likely surface in the near future. The Sharks will roll with seven defensemen without him, adding Tim Heed to the lineup.
