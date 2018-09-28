Sharks' Antti Suomela: Multi-goal effort Thursday
Suomela scored two goals in Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to Calgary.
Suomela further cemented his case to start the season on San Jose's third line with this multi-goal effort against starting Flames netminder Mike Smith. After leading Finland's SM-liiga with 60 points in 59 games last season, the 24-year-old center is showing that his scoring touch should translate just fine to North American ice.
