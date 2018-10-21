Suomela recorded an assist and five shots while logging 13:14 of ice time Saturday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Suomela is off to a good start in his NHL career with three assists in eight games despite averaging just under 11 minutes of ice time per outing. The 24-year-old Finn has plenty of offensive skill, but with the likes of Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture, and Joe Thornton (knee) to contend with, he could struggle to get enough quality ice time to extend his fantasy value beyond deeper leagues.